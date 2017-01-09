NEWS

The Tube Strike Has Created What Must Be The World's Longest Bus Queue

George Bowden Reporter at The Huffington Post UK
The scene at Liverpool Street on Monday morning as documented by fearless commuters @Madunks and @behlul_official

Monday’s Tube Strike has created what might be the world’s biggest queue for public transport - as two great British traditions collide with chaotic effect.

London’s Liverpool Street station has been beset by travel disruption brought about by a 24-hour strike at Zone One underground stations.

Twitter user Murray Burnell was at the scene and made a speeded-up time lapse showing the abject misery of the hundreds of commuters ensnared in a queue for the bus.

Others at Liverpool Street said the queueing time was around 90 minutes.

The station, close to the City of London, receives hundreds of thousands of commuters each week on lines from Hertfordshire and Essex.

For commuters caught up in the chaos, here’s our guide to beating the tube strike.

