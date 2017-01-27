London Underground workers are to stage two strikes starting from next Sunday.

The action, over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, will see workers walk off the job for 16 hours from February 5.

The second strike, for 15 hours, is due to take place the following Tuesday, February 7, the RMT Union said on Friday.

The walkout follows a 24-hour Tube strike that occurred from 9pm Wednesday on the Central, Waterloo & City lines.