    18/09/2017 15:12 BST | Updated 18/09/2017 15:22 BST

    Tube Strike October 2017: London Underground Drivers To Stage Strike Over Working Conditions

    Drivers are set to down tools for 24 hours.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Tube drivers are set to strike for 24 hours next month 

    London Underground drivers are to stage a 24-hour strike on October 5. 

    The move comes after the group voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over working conditions. 

    According to the union ASLEF, London Underground members voted “overwhelmingly” for strike action, with 88.4% agreeing that they were prepared to take part in a strike.  

    ASLEF organiser Finn Brennan said that members’ patience had “finally been exhausted” over London Underground’s “failure” to improve work-life balance for drivers. 

    “As part of the settlement of the dispute over the introduction of Night Tube, LU agreed to introduce a mechanism to allow drivers to reduce the number of shifts they work, on a pro-rata basis, and ‘new ways of working’ to reduce the percentage of  weekend shifts worked by July this year,” Brennan said.

    “They have repeatedly refused to make any detailed proposals to do so.

    “For more than 18 months management have prevaricated, stalled and delayed. Deadlines have repeatedly been missed and promises broken while our detailed proposals to resolve these issues have been ignored.” 

    Union members are ready to meet “any any time to try and find a solution”, Brennan added. 

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.

