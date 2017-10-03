A strike by London Underground drivers on Thursday has been called off after progress was made during talks, said union ASLEF.

Millions of commuters were set to be hit by the 24-hour downing of tools, which was threatened as part of a dispute over working conditions.

Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s organiser on London Underground, said “sufficient progress” had been made in negotiations for the strike to be suspended.

“We have always been prepared to keep talking to resolve this dispute but ASLEF always has, and always will, insist that management stick to agreements they make with us.

“Our ballot remains live and we will not hesitate to call action in the future if needed to ensure all the commitments made are fully delivered.”

However, other travellers are still likely to be disrupted on Thursday, with strike action planned on some rail lines.

