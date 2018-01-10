Paltry 0.2% Growth In Disposable Income Shows Banking Crisis Punished Workers

Working households have just £650 more to spend than before the financial crash, fresh official statistics have shown.

New ONS figures have underlined how disposable incomes went into sharp decline after the 2008 banking crisis and have grown just 0.2% over the last decade - a tenth of the rate of the preceding decade.

In the ten years before the financial crash, extra income grew by a comparatively-huge £7,200 (an average of 3.3% every year) and the TUC said Britain desperately needs a pay rise.

General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “It’s been a historically bad decade for working people’s incomes.

“More people are working harder than ever, but their incomes have barely budged in a decade. That should set alarm bells ringing in Westminster.

“Britain needs a pay rise. Ministers should hike up the minimum wage and get investing across the UK.”

The small growth in household income was mainly driven by more households having work, the TUC added, before pointing out pay was actually lower, with average wages worth around £38-per-week less than before the financial crisis.

And the union warned that the paltry increase could be wiped out in the coming year, as real wages are expected to fall in 2018.