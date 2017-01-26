Tulip Siddiq Quits Labour Frontbench In Protest At Jeremy Corbyn's Order To Vote For Brexit

Shadow minister Tulip Siddiq has resigned from Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench team after the Labour leader said he would order his MPs to vote in favour of triggering Article 50.

The shadow minister for early years told Corbyn she “cannot reconcile” her pro-EU beliefs with voting to start the Brexit process.

Siddiq represents a London constituency which voted heavily to ‘Remain’ at the referendum. “I have always been clear – I do not represent Westminster in Hampstead and Kilburn, I represent Hampstead and Kilburn in Westminster,” she said in a letter to Corbyn.

After days of speculation, Corbyn revealed on Thursday afternoon impose a three-line whip on his MPs when it comes to a vote. Shadow ministers would be expected to resign or be fired if they defy the order.

Shadow business secretary Clive Lewis had hinted he would vote against triggering Article 50, however he confirmed on Thursday he would obey the whip.

Speaking to Sky News, Corbyn said: “It will be a clear decision that we want all of our MPs to support the Article 50 vote when it comes up next week. It’s clearly a three-line whip.

“I’m asking all of our MPs not to block article 50 but to make sure it goes through next week.”

Tulip Siddiq’s resignation letter in full: