Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Tulse Hill in which a pedestrian was run over four times, have released CCTV images of two vehicles they wish to trace. Officers have traced two of the four vehicles which struck a 29-year-old woman as she crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing on Monday morning. The pictures accompany a continued appeal for witnesses and the two outstanding drivers to come forward.

Met Police Police wish to trace this vehicle in relation to the incident

They show a white heavy goods vehicle - possibly a Mercedes - which is believed to be the second vehicle involved in the collision. Police have also released stills of a black car, similar to a Vauxhall SUV, which is thought to be the third vehicle involved.

Officers would urge these drivers to come forward. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 6.48am on Monday, 11 December, to Norwood Road following reports of a woman critically injured in a road traffic collision.

The woman was treated at the scene by LAS but sadly died at 7.21am Officers believe they know the identity of the woman, who was staying with family in Wandsworth, but was originally from Poland. Family are arriving from Poland and formal identification will take place on Friday, 15 December. A post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary on Tuesday, 12 December, gave a provisional cause of death as multiple injuries. Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

