None of the vehicles stopped and Kalandyk died at the scene as paramedics tried to treat her.

Justyna Kalandyk, 29, was hit by two lorries and two cars as she made her way across a pedestrian crossing in Tulse Hill on 11 December.

A woman who was killed after being run over by four vehicles has been named.

The young woman had been staying with family in Wandsworth, but was originally from Poland.

A post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary on 12 December gave a provisional cause of death as multiple injuries.

An inquest will open at Southwark Coroner’s Court on 20 December.

The 49-year-old male driver of the first lorry involved in the collision has since been traced and interviewed under caution.

The 52-year-old male driver of the second car involved in the collision was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, 12 December on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was taken into police custody and subsequently released under investigation.

The driver of the second lorry, the driver of the first car involved in the collision have been spoken to by police; neither have been arrested.

The driver of a third car is being treated as a significant witness.

Following the appeal a number of witnesses have come forward to assist detectives with the enquiry, though police continue to appeal for more information.

Detective Sergeant Alastair Middleton, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Even though we have traced all the vehicles that we believe were involved, I continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision and the moments afterwards to contact us immediately.

“We want to hear from anyone who travelled from the South Circular junctions of Norwood Road going towards the junction of Brixton Hill between the hours of 06:30hrs and 07:00hrs on the day of the collision. We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that may have captured some of the incident, before or after the collision.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton on 020 8543 5157 or contact via @MetCC