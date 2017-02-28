The coroner at the inquest into deaths of 30 Britons in the Tunisia terror attack in June 2015 has condemned the “shambolic” and “cowardly” police response, according to reports.

Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smiths said that he will rule that all 30 British people killed in the attack were “unlawfully killed”.

According to the BBC, the coroner said that the police response could and should have been effective.