He said he was at a meeting with British Embassy officials on May 25 2015 in Tunis - two months after the terror attack at the Bardo National Museum and one month before the Sousse atrocity.

Venancio Lopez, managing director of Tunisie Voyages - a subsidiary of travel company TUI - flew to London to give evidence in the inquests at the Royal Courts of Justice.

The hearing into the deaths of 30 Britons in the Sousse resort in June 2015 was told that there were concerns holidaymakers could be “scared by seeing an army of police”.

A month before 38 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Tunisia there were discussions to increase security, but tour operators did not want tourists to feel “uncomfortable”, an inquest has heard.

The inquest heard that Lopez had a list of points he wanted the British Embassy to raise with Tunisian authorities, including the matter of police security, the Press Association reports.

Security in the resorts, and how visible it should be, was discussed, and Lopez said: “If security is too evident they feel uncomfortable in the street.”

In his statement to the inquest, he said: “We wanted to increase the security in general but we didn’t want tourists to be scared by seeing an army of police.”

The inquest heard that it was decided that hotels should have metal detectors, staff should monitor CCTV, that police should patrol the beaches and there would be an extra 400 officers.

Extremist Seifeddine Rezgui massacred tourists - including three Irish citizens - on June 26 at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel.

Andrew Ritchie QC, representing victims’ families, told the inquest that, according to a statement from another witness, it was the responsibility of Lopez to “deliver a holiday that exceeded expectations”.

He asked Lopez why TUI UK sent him to meetings about security, suggesting to him that he was sent because he was the only person there.

Ritchie asked the witness: “At any time between the end of March and the 26th of June were you asked by TUI UK to go round the Imperial Marhaba hotel to see if improvements had been made in security?”