Joanna Lumley is to receive a special honour at this year’s TV Baftas.

The ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star will receive this year’s Bafta Fellowship, to acknowledge her outstanding contribution to the field of television.

She said: “Nothing could make me prouder or happier than being awarded this phenomenal honour.

“To be counted amongst the greatest talents and stars of our industry is an awesome gift: the Bafta Fellowship is the grandest and most unexpected prize I have ever had the joy of receiving.”