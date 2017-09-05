The stars were out in force on Monday (4 September) night for the annual TV Choice Awards.
The ceremony is one of the only telly awards bashes solely decided by viewers, so the pressure was for some of the nation’s best loved shows and their stars, as they descended on the Dorchester Hotel in London’s Park Lane for the ceremony.
Despite not being televised, that didn’t stop the likes of Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Christine and Frank Lampard, Rylan Clark-Neal, Mary Berry, Ore Oduba, Love Island’s Amber Davies and Gabby Allen, and the ‘Loose Women’ from venturing out of the house on a rainy evening.
Many members of the casts of ‘EastEnders’, ‘Hollyoaks’, ‘Coronation Street’, ‘Emmerdale’, ‘Holby City’, ‘Casualty’ and ‘Call The Midwife’ were also in attendance, to find out who’d won what.
But before the ceremony could get underway, there was the small matter of the red carpet, where all the stars were seen posing for the cameras in their finery.
Take a look at all the most glamorous snaps from the bash in the gallery below...