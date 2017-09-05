‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Broadchurch’ emerged as the big winners at Monday (4 September) night’s TV Choice Awards.

Both ITV shows led the way with three gongs a piece at the 21st annual ceremony, where the winners are purely decided by the public.

John Phillips via Getty Images The stars of 'Emmerdale' were on hand to collect their awards

‘Emmerdale’ won all the soap categories, including Best Soap, Best Actor for Ryan Hawley (Robert Sugden) and Best Actress for Charlotte Bellamy (Laurell Thomas).

Meanwhile, the final series of hit drama ‘Broadchurch’ cleaned up, with the award for Best Drama Series and Best Actor and Actress gongs for lead stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman, who played DI Alex Hardy and DS Ellie Miller.

Elsewhere at the glitzy event at London’s Dorchester Hotel, there was a special award for former ‘Great British Bake Off’ judge Mary Berry, who received the Outstanding Contribution To Television gong for her career that started back in the 1970s.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Mary Berry was honoured with a special award

TV Choice Awards 2017 Full Winners List:

Best Soap: ‘Emmerdale’

Best New Drama: ‘Little Boy Blue’

Best Drama Series: ‘Broadchurch’

Best Actor: David Tennant, ‘Broadchurch’

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, ‘Broadchurch’

Best Family Drama in association with Magic Radio: ‘Call The Midwife’

Best Reality Show: ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’

Best Talent Show: ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Best Entertainment Show: ‘Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’

Best Lifestyle Show: ‘DIY SOS: The Big Build’

Best Daytime Show: ‘This Morning’

Best Food Show: ‘Gino’s Italian Escape: Hidden Italy’

Best Factual Show: ‘Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs’

Best Comedy: ‘Peter Kay’s Car Share’

Best Soap Actor: Ryan Hawley, ‘Emmerdale’

Best Soap Actress: Charlotte Bellamy, ‘Emmerdale’

TV Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet