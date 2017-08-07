As the first day of major upgrade works begins at London Waterloo - aka, the busiest train station in the capital - commuters were well and truly braced for the chaos.
Preparations were made.
Prayers were sent.
But as people set off on their journeys, they realised something strange: everything wasn’t as terrible as expected.
Platforms were quiet.
Trains were empty.
And the concourse wasn’t as busy as usual.
Of course, the same smooth experience couldn’t be said for all commuters.
And those who’ve managed to avoid it this morning are now fearful that karma will catch up with them by tonight.
The major upgrade works to extend platforms at Waterloo will take place from 5 - 28 August.