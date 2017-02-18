Two new tease-trailers have appeared for the much-anticipated new series of ‘Twin Peaks’, and keen-eyed fans will soon recognise the footage.
Both trailers have been carved from scenes from the original series, aired in 1990, which saw Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) sent to the northwestern town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of Laura Palmer.
The first trailer revisits one of the show’s most famous scenes, when Cooper smashed his head against a mirror, and saw that he had been transformed into the mysterious ‘Bob’ (this takes a huge amount of explaining, you’ll just need to revisit the original series to get across this as well as the multitudes of other bizarre happenings).
A tag line in the new trailer then tells us ‘It’s Happening Again’, before present-day Kyle steps into shot.
The second trailer similarly retraces steps to the original series, with footage of the unwrapping of Laura Palmer’s body, accompanied by the same tag-line.
The new series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of this quaint, picturesque town were stunned when their beautiful homecoming queen was murdered.
The new series will be once again directed by David Lynch, and set to comprise 18 episodes.
Many of the original cast members are also on board - as well as Kyle MacLachlan, David Duchovny will be returning, as well as Sherilyn Fenn.
Catherine E. Coulson, who played the memorable Log Lady, died in 2015, but the Log Lady will in fact be part of the new series, as the actress had already filmed several scenes.
Angelo Badalamenti, whose haunting theme music contributed so much to the atmosphere of the piece, is also in place as the show’s music composer.
The original show, which won a catalogue of Awards, including a Grammy for its theme, has attracted a cult following ever since and been credited by TV directors ever since for its influence, for showing what was possible to achieve on the small screen.
Twin Peaks airs Monday 22 May 2am on Sky Atlantic, the same time as the US premiere and repeats Tuesday 23 May 9pm. Catch up with series 1 and 2 on Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.