Two new tease-trailers have appeared for the much-anticipated new series of ‘Twin Peaks’, and keen-eyed fans will soon recognise the footage.

Both trailers have been carved from scenes from the original series, aired in 1990, which saw Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) sent to the northwestern town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of Laura Palmer.

The first trailer revisits one of the show’s most famous scenes, when Cooper smashed his head against a mirror, and saw that he had been transformed into the mysterious ‘Bob’ (this takes a huge amount of explaining, you’ll just need to revisit the original series to get across this as well as the multitudes of other bizarre happenings).

A tag line in the new trailer then tells us ‘It’s Happening Again’, before present-day Kyle steps into shot.

The second trailer similarly retraces steps to the original series, with footage of the unwrapping of Laura Palmer’s body, accompanied by the same tag-line.