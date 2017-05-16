You may have detected the distinctive whiff of excitement among those North Western pines - because, after 25 years and a whole load of anticipation, ‘Twin Peaks’ is almost back upon us.

‘Twin Peaks: The Return’ will make its debut on Sunday night in the US, and the following night here in the UK. Its predecessor has been heralded for spearheading the golden age of TV with its quirky plots, memorable characters and narrative that didn’t just arc, it went on a winding road, often doubling back on itself, and ending up somewhere you didn’t realise you were trying to get to.

The show ran for two seasons as viewers clamoured to discover who murdered Laura Palmer, from the cast of misfits we were introduced to - from Agent Cooper to the mysterious ‘Bob’.