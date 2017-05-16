You may have detected the distinctive whiff of excitement among those North Western pines - because, after 25 years and a whole load of anticipation, ‘Twin Peaks’ is almost back upon us.
‘Twin Peaks: The Return’ will make its debut on Sunday night in the US, and the following night here in the UK. Its predecessor has been heralded for spearheading the golden age of TV with its quirky plots, memorable characters and narrative that didn’t just arc, it went on a winding road, often doubling back on itself, and ending up somewhere you didn’t realise you were trying to get to.
The show ran for two seasons as viewers clamoured to discover who murdered Laura Palmer, from the cast of misfits we were introduced to - from Agent Cooper to the mysterious ‘Bob’.
David Lynch - who else? was at the helm for that, and he is driving the revival. Every plotline is currently a secret, but is already known, and there to be admired, is the sheer number of original stars he has recruited for the return.
Some, alas, will not be around to celebrate. Catherine Coulson, who played the iconic Log Lady, during the original run, died in 2015, but David Lynch recently confirmed she had filmed her content for the new series, so the Log Lady will Iive on.
In the meantime though, we’re casting an eye over the show’s cast and having a look at what they’ve been doing in the years since ‘Twin Peaks’ aired. While some of the stars have gone on to carve successful careers in Hollywood, a number of others have taken different routes, trying everything from novel-writing to creating their own movies.
See what the Twin Peaks original cast have been up to below...