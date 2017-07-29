Doctors are celebrating the birth of twin babies, who were the first in the world to be monitored using new twin pregnancy growth charts, that could save hundreds of babies’ lives.

Mala Vast Dhuri, 37, from London, was the first woman to be scanned using the twin pregnancy growth charts, which allow medical professionals to accurately assess twins’ growth in the womb.

This is revolutionary as previously, growth issues in twins have been potentially “misdiagnosed and inappropriately managed”, according to multiple births charity Tamba.

Dhuri gave birth to Kiaan and Kush, weighing 2kg and 2.1kg respectively , via caesarean section at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London, on 27 July.