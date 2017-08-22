Twitter is “failing” women and minority ethnic communities by not doing enough to tackle misogynist and racist abuse online, a leading internet safety campaign has declared. The US social media giant was urged to act after the cross-party ‘Reclaim the Internet’ campaign and women’s rights group the Fawcett Society warned that it was doing “too little, too slowly” to combat threats. The campaign, founded by Home Affairs Committee chair Yvette Cooper, reported a snapshot of numerous examples of abuse, threats, and hate speech early last week – but said many were still up online. In a blog for HuffPost UK, Fawcett Society chief executive Sam Smethers said that while social media had overall been a “force for good”, some companies were failing in their duties. “In Twitter’s case they are still proving not to be up to the job of dealing with the uglier side to individual freedom that is enabled by and permitted on their platform,” she writes. The Fawcett Society says that just 9% of women who reported abuse saw Twitter take the action they wanted.

Roman Okopny via Getty Images

Reclaim The Internet claims that the offensive tweets – including abuse directed at Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller and Labour MP Luciana Berger - clearly violate Twitter’s own community standards that ban direct or indirect threats. In the snapshot of offensive messages sent to the social media firm, Theresa May and Nicky Morgan were also among those who were called “c*nts” online. Brendan Cox, the widower of late MP Jo Cox, also faced abuse with one of the reported tweets claiming he was “a Muslim apologist” whose wife was “paid by the rape gangs in her constituency” and should “burn in hell”. Shadow Home Secretary Abbott has suffered years of horrific sexist and racist abuse online, and revealed its true extent earlier this year.

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

The social media platform also has a declared commitment to tackle any messages that can be categorised as harassment or hateful content. Reclaim the Internet said that no response has been sent those who reported the abusive tweets, and no action had been taken against the users who posted them. Few online trolls face justice. Last year, aristocrat Rhodri Philipps was jailed after he used Facebook to offer to pay £5,000 to anyone who ran over Miller, who took the government to court over Brexit.

PA Wire/PA Images Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller

The criticism came days after Twitter was accused of failing to act against white supremacists organising the Charlottesville rally or to tackle coordinated online ‘dogpiling’ – multiple attacks on an individual - such as that experienced by the academic Mary Beard earlier this month. The Crown Prosecution Service announced on Monday new plans to treat online hate crime as seriously as offences carried out face to face. Cooper and Fawcett Society CEO Sam Smethers have now sent a letter calling for Twitter to outline their plans to take action within 24 hours when abuse is reported.

Empics Entertainment Yvette Cooper