Social media exploded on Tuesday night when Twitter announced it would be doubling the limit of its tweets to 280 characters.
In a lengthy tweet, CEO Jack Dorsey explained the initial 140 character limit was an arbitrary decision in the first place:
Some users have already found they are able to send out longer tweets under the new trial.
But despite Twitter’s insistence that the change would be a good thing, many seemed unconvinced by the change.
And, of course, where there’s unhappiness, there’s often recourse to comedy and sarkiness.
Take it away Twitter!
ZING
It’s a real skill
Some got creative
Thank God the Mother of Dragons doesn’t tweet
This person makes a very good point
This joke cropped up rather a lot
See, there *are* some up sides
Others seemed less optimistic
Some pondered quite why Twitter was doing this
Fair point
It really is what kills a good thing
If Ron Swanson had Twitter
In short
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK DAILY BRIEF
Newsletter
Advertisement