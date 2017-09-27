Social media exploded on Tuesday night when Twitter announced it would be doubling the limit of its tweets to 280 characters.

In a lengthy tweet, CEO Jack Dorsey explained the initial 140 character limit was an arbitrary decision in the first place:

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu — jack (@jack) September 26, 2017

Some users have already found they are able to send out longer tweets under the new trial.

But despite Twitter’s insistence that the change would be a good thing, many seemed unconvinced by the change.

And, of course, where there’s unhappiness, there’s often recourse to comedy and sarkiness.

Take it away Twitter!

ZING

It’s a real skill

literally my only talent was being able to think of tweets exactly 140 characters long. i don't know if I will be able to alter this to 280. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 26, 2017

Some got creative

*Twitter is introducing #280characters limits*



Me:



N

O

O

o

o

o

o

。

。

.



😭 — 乃ongo 乃oy🐟 (@Ajaharoczz) September 27, 2017

Thank God the Mother of Dragons doesn’t tweet

140+140 =280. Now I know why twitter is introducing #280characters limit pic.twitter.com/kPmkZHIs8h — Aakash (@PUNchayati) September 27, 2017

This person makes a very good point

This joke cropped up rather a lot

I’m so excited to be part of @Twitter’s #280characters rollout. Let me just say it’s an honor and a privilege. I’d like to thank my wonderf — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 27, 2017

For me, personally, I dont like the planned #twitter280. 140 characters has always been more than enough for me to happily get my point acro — Mr Geldard (@MrJGeldard) September 27, 2017

Why haven't I been given 280 characters? I have so many important, cogent, era-defining things to say and so little space in which to say th — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) September 27, 2017

This isn't sour grapes for not being granted #280characters but if you can't make your point in 140 characters or less then you must be an — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) September 27, 2017

See, there *are* some up sides

Well at least I can stop deleting the word "fuck" to make space. #280Characters — ☀️Imani Gandy☀️ (@AngryBlackLady) September 26, 2017

Others seemed less optimistic

Some pondered quite why Twitter was doing this

Twitter: Users want to be able to edit tweets



Inner Twitter: Give them #280characters so they make more typos pic.twitter.com/gfLSF8ZrtL — Dom Stirling (@domstirling12) September 26, 2017

Twitter: 'what do you like about us?'

'Brevity.'

'what do you hate?'

'Nazis, Trolls, replies format.'

'We hear you. More characters then?' — John Niven (@NivenJ1) September 27, 2017

Fair point

If there's one thing Lost taught us it's that you can't fix a broken, chaotic mess by doubling the amount of characters #280Characters — Gav (@miracleofsound) September 26, 2017

It really is what kills a good thing

Twitter is suffering what most shows do in their later seasons by introducing a bunch of characters no one really cares about — The Stephen Harper (@stephenaharper) September 27, 2017

If Ron Swanson had Twitter