As we mentioned earlier in the year, Twitter is somewhat caught between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand it’s a service used by hundreds of millions of people around the world and has become a controversial, yet effective, means of staying abreast of breaking news. On the other hand, it hasn’t made any money.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After numerous attempts to hike the companies profits through advertising there are now reports that Twitter could be looking at a new model in order to increase its cashflow. Journalist Andrew Tavani posted images that suggest Twitter is considering ways to monetise Tweetdeck, an app designed for power users of the social site.

Scoop: Twitter is developing an 'advanced TweetDeck' that would be available for monthly subscription fee & feature a range of new features: pic.twitter.com/MlKw8xZlVS — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) March 23, 2017

According to Tavani’s tweets Twitter is considering charging $19.99 per month for the service that would include tailored analytics, an ad-free experience as well as a whole host of new features that would be exclusive to members. Considering Twitter is still one of the main outlets for news organisations, media publishers, celebrities and power users it makes sense to offer an experience that feels more tailored to their needs. Of course whether or not they’d be willing to pay for such a service remains to be seen. In a statement to The Verge a spokesperson for Twitter said: “We’re conducting this survey to assess the interest in a new, more enhanced version of Tweetdeck,”