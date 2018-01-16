This comes after undercover footage emerged showing two Twitter engineers claiming that “hundreds” of employees were paid to look at “everything you post online.”

Twitter has denied that “hundreds” of its employees are paid to simply read through people’s private Direct Messages.

The video was posted by the ultra-conservative activist group Project Veritas and showed several of the group’s members chatting to Twitter engineer Clay Haynes and Pranay Singh.

Twitter responded to the claims with a statement to Buzzfeed News which said:

“We do not proactively review DMs. Period. A limited number of employees have access to such information, for legitimate work purposes, and we enforce strict access protocols for those employees.”

Project Veritas has been posting a number of sting videos as part of its own investigation into Twitter including recent footage which appears to show Haynes speaking on behalf of the company and saying it would be happy to hand over President Trump’s Direct Messages to the US Department of Justice as part of any investigation.