Twitter Reveals First Person To Have Reached 100 Million Followers

If you’ve ever wondered just how unpopular you are, you should know that someone just managed to reach the milestone of 100 million Twitter followers.

That’s right, an individual has a following almost double the size of the population of the United Kingdom.

Katy Perry is the first person in the world to reach the astronomical social following, leaving the rest of us in the shade with our fandom of 237 followers.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Twitter posted a congratulatory message (where else, but Twitter) to the 32-year-old pop star along with a video compilation of her best tweets.

The tweets are charted across the eight years since Perry joined the platform back in 2009, and said: “Today, we #WITNESS history,” in reference to Perry’s latest album, released last week, which is titled ‘Witness’.

In case you were wondering who else is stealing all the limelight from your hilarious tweets, Justin Bieber is currently lagging behind in second place, with a grand total of 96.7 million followers.

US President Barack Obama has 91 million, and current President Donald Trump has 32.4 million followers - the most of any current leader.

However, according to the BBC, many of these celebrity followings could be bolstered by thousands of fake accounts.

In fact, in the cases of Perry and Bieber, two thirds could be robots rather than authentic users.

Social media platforms have been coming under increasing pressure in recent months to combat the growth of fake accounts as they help to spread ‘fake news’ and other “malicious” websites.