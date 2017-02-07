Twitter is cracking down on abuse, again. Now this might sound like a broken record but add together all the features that the company has introduced so far and Twitter is finally starting to provide enough tools for users to feel like they can protect themselves. The latest features are substantial too.

Andrew Matthews/PA Archive

Announced via a blog post, the company has confirmed that it is introducing a new feature that will filter the replies that you get and hide any that are deemed to be ‘abusive or low-quality’. Instead it will intelligently bring forward the replies that it feels are most relevant. You’ll still be able to see all your replies, even the abusive ones, but by default they’ll be hidden from now on.