If you’ve never had a Wendy’s chicken nugget before then honestly, you have our sympathies.

In the great ranking of chicken nuggets around the world Wendy’s have produced a fast food snack that is worthy of only the finest condiments.

Carter Wilkerson is a big fan of Wendy’s nuggets, so much so that he would really like a year’s supply of them, for free.

In true entrepreneurial fashion he decided to ask Wendy’s on Twitter what it would take to secure himself free chicken nuggets for an entire year...