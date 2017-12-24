Two Dead In M40 Crash In Oxfordshire

Two men have died after a multi-vehicle crash on the M40 that left another with serious leg injuries.

Police and paramedics were called to the M40 northbound in Oxfordshire, between junctions 10 and 11, at just before 11.40pm on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said a 60-year-old man from Oxfordshire and a 29-year-old man from Warwickshire died as a result of the collision.