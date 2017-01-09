Two men have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter after a teenage girl suffered a severe allergic reaction and died after eating a takeaway meal.

Megan Lee, 15, had eaten food from an Indian takeaway in Hyndburn on Friday 30 December before suffering an apparent allergic reaction.

Megan, from Oswaldtwistle, was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital but sadly passed away on New Year’s Day.

Lancashire Police Megan Lee died on 1 January, two days after suffering an allergic reaction

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of her death has taken place however the full results are still not fully known.

The men aged 37 from Rossendale, and 38 from Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence and are currently in police custody. The takeaway has not been identified.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are working closely in liaison with colleagues from Trading Standards and Environmental Health as part of our inquiries into Megan’s death.

“Her family are being kept fully updated with the progress of the investigation.”

In a statement to Sky News, Megan’s parents Adam and Gemma Lee said: “Megan loved school and thoroughly enjoyed drama and musical theatre. She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she ever met.

“Megan was the kindest, most loving daughter and sister, who always wore the most beautiful and infectious smile.”