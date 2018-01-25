Meet Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua. These two long-tailed macaques might have different names but they are in fact clones.

Cloned by researchers from the Institute of Neuroscience of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, the two monkeys represent the first time that humans have been able to make primate clones using the same technique that created Dolly the sheep.

While in the past we’ve been able to clone rats, pigs cats and dogs, primates have proven to be particularly difficult to clone.

In addition to being a technical achievement, senior author SUN Qiang, Director of the Nonhuman Primate Research Facility at the Academy believes that it represents a far more important shift in how we tackle some of the world’s most serious diseases.