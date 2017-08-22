Three MPs have resigned from their posts at Bath University over the “excessive” salary of the vice-chancellor, who takes home almost three times as much as the Prime Minister.

Dame Glynis Breakwell currently earns £451,000 a year - the highest salary of any university boss in the UK. According to research from the University and College Union, the average pay for vice chancellors is around £277,000.

In 2016, Breakwell came under fire when it emerged that despite her then-£400,000-a-year salary, she had claimed £20,000 in expenses - including £2 for biscuits.

Now, three politicians have stepped down from their roles in the university’s court “in protest” of her salary.