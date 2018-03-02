A Survival Guide For Raising Two Under Two

My children are 14 months apart. I fell pregnant with Bessie when Sonny was a mere six months. How, you ask? I’m still not entirely sure what happened. I think we must have shared a towel, as six months in we were both still pretty shell-shocked and knackered from the storm that is new parenthood. But somehow we found time and energy to do the no pants dance and create Bessie, and finding ourselves with two so close in age was the best and hardest thing we’ve ever done.

Recently I met my friend’s eight-week-old beautiful baby. She is a little squishy bundle of gorgeousness, and with a gap of a mere 16 months between the little beaut and her big brother, my bud has joined the prestigious ranks of ‘batsh*t parent (BP).’ Otherwise known as ‘those who have two under two.’

My fellow BP was keen to pick my brains and see how you survive having two so close with any shreds of sanity intact. However, as we were surrounded by children at our meet up, we inevitably didn’t get to discuss everything she wanted to.

So this is my survival guide – for my friend and anyone else embarking on this terrifying and wonderful journey.