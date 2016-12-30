Last year, little Jack Jack Coley met Snow White and fell in love with her. He sat next to her, and put his head in her lap, which is a big deal for him as he is non-verbal and has autism.

On the original video which is trending again, his mother Amanda Coley wrote: “He is on the shy side with people he does not know. THEN... he met Snow White. I must have cried 1,000 tears watching his interaction with her. He was in love.”

Since his first visit, Jack Jack watched the video of him interacting with Snow White, and his mother said it has actually helped with his speech.

“It has taught him to sign and even SAY “more”. He also tries to give kisses to her through the screen. I have many clips where I have filmed his reactions as he has watched the one with music as well as the original footage. It amazes us how much he just lights up when he watches these.”

His mother recently uploaded a new video of him visiting Snow White and said he’s still in love.