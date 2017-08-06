All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • NEWS
    06/08/2017 21:51 BST

    Two-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Accident With 'Unoccupied' Car In South Wales

    Police are appealing for witnesses.

    A two-year-old girl has died following an accident with a car in South Wales, police have said.

    The toddler was involved in the incident at an address in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil, on Sunday afternoon.

    South Wales Police said an investigation was under way to establish how the girl suffered her fatal injuries.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A child has died following an accident with a car in South Wales. File image.

    It is believed the car was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

    The girl, who has not been named, was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil by air ambulance but died a short time later.

    A force spokesman said: “An investigation is now under way into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    “The family respectfully ask to be left alone to grieve at this very difficult time and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

    Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

