This Is What The Most Powerful Storm On Earth Looks Like From Space

Typhoon Noru might look pretty intimidating from down here on Earth, but we can confirm it looks even more impressive from 250 miles up.

This is after several astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) shared photographs of the most powerful storm on the planet gathering speed as it continues to spin across the Pacific Ocean this week.

The category 5 super typhoon, which is generating winds with speeds of 160mph, is moving ever closer to Japan and is currently expected to make landfall early on Saturday morning.