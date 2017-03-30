We’ve known for some time that tyrannosaurs boasted an arsenal of evolutionary quirks that made them fearsome predators. And now scientists have identified a so-called “sixth sense” that ensured the gigantic carnivores were always a step ahead of their prey.

Dino Pulera

New research published in Scientific Reports describes how scales on the dinosaurs’ faces helped them detect slight changes to their environment. According to the study, the beasts had a “highly sensitive facial tactile system that functioned in prey capture, and object identification and manipulation”. T-Rex even used its sensitive snout to protect its young.

Jim Young / Reuters