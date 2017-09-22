Now you may already know mytaxi because in its former life it was known as Hailo. Since then the London-based Hailo has joined forces with the global mytaxi to offer a unified ride-hailing service. Mytaxi works in over 50 cities making it a great option for those that travel. It will let you pre-book a licensed taxi up to 4 days in advance and offers fair estimates and cashless payment through the app. A unique feature is you can actually create a list of your favourite drivers if you want to use them again.