Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has been forced to apologise after dashcam footage emerged of him berating one of his company’s drivers.

In the video, above, Kalanick is heard becoming increasingly angered when the driver, Fawzi Kamel, challenges the company’s terms and conditions. “Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own shit,” the CEO said, before leaving the cab.

Kalanick, 40, had hailed a car from Uber’s exclusive Black service for a ride home on Super Bowl night last month when the incident occurred.

Bloomberg published the video on Tuesday. This is the exchange in full: