Sadiq Khan Slams 'Shocking' Uber Hack Development Just Weeks Before TfL Decision

PA Wire/PA Images Around 2.7 million UK Uber users and drivers were affected in the hack

Sadiq Khan has spoken out about a “shocking” development in the Uber hack story, as the beleaguered taxi app firm admits millions of Brits’ details were stolen. Around 2.7 million UK Uber passengers and drivers were affected by a global data hack that was covered up for more than a year, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The stolen information included the names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of passengers. And speaking just weeks before the outcome of an appeal against Transport for London’s (TfL) decision to withdraw Uber’s operating licence in the capital, mayor Sadiq Khan said the news will “alarm” Londoners.

PA Wire/PA Images Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke of the 'shocking' development in the Uber hack story on Wednesday

“The latest shocking development about Uber will alarm millions of Londoners whose personal data could have been stolen by criminals,” he said. “Uber need to urgently confirm which of their customers are affected, what is being done to ensure these customers don’t suffer adversely, and what action is being taken to prevent this happening in future.” TfL described Uber as “not fit and proper” to hold an operating licence in the capital. It will announce its ruling on Uber’s appeal on December 10. Uber said on Wednesday there was no evidence to suggest trip location history, bank account details or credit card numbers had also been downloaded in the breach. “We do not believe any individual rider needs to take any action,” the firm said in a statement. “We have seen no evidence of fraud or misuse tied to the incident. We are monitoring the affected accounts and have flagged them for additional fraud protection.” The details come after it emerged last week that the data of 57 million people had been exposed in a 2016 breach performed by two hackers.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he would 'not make excuses' for the hack