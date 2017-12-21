Uber Must Stop This Battle Through The Courts And Work With Drivers Like Me

2017 has been a turbulent year to be an Uber driver - from fighting for their rights to authorities removing the companies’ license to operate in some major UK cities.

In an exclusive vlog for HuffPost UK, Uber driver and GMB representative, Dennis Bartholomew talks about what the last year has entailed and how going forward he wants Uber to work with drivers like him to “move on” in the best direction for the company and workers.

This blog is part of HuffPost UK’s 12 days of Christmas series. From 20 December we will bring you blogs and vlogs from individuals at the centre of some of 2017′s biggest news stories. They will reflect on the past 12 months and also look forward to new year. To find out more follow our hashtag #HuffPost12Days or visit our series page.