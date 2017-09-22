Londoners are struggling to come to terms with the news that Uber has lost its licence to operate in the city.

The ride-hailing app will no longer be able to offer services in their current form within the M25, in a shock ruling made by Transport for London (TfL).

And now its capital-based customers, estimated to be around 3.5 million people, have gone in complete meltdown over how they’re going to get about, expressing themselves on Twitter in the best way they know how - by posting a flurry of gifs.

Many are imagining what the future will look like. And they’re painting it as pretty bleak.