Uber Faces More Awkward Questions Over Safety Of Drivers And Passengers

Uber faces questions over protection offered to drivers who work more than 60 hours a week amid fears passenger safety is being put at risk.

Rachel Reeves, chair of the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee, has written to the taxi tech firm to clarify its policies for those who work much longer than the typical working week.

Responding to an earlier submission of evidence from Uber, the Labour MP wrote (pdf): “I would be grateful if you could update the Committee on the missing figures of how many and what proportion of drivers work more than 70hrs and 80hrs per week.”

Uber said just six percent of those drivers using its app work more than 60 hours a week.