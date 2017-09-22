Londoners are accusing Transport for London of “endangering women” and other vulnerable people after it decided to pull Uber’s operating licence in the capital.
The ride-hailing app lost its licence in the capital following a shock ruling by Transport for London (TfL) this morning, meaning it will no longer be able to offer services within the M25.
Uber claims that 3.5 million Londoners currently use its app each week.
Now, people are suggesting that the loss of the app will leave thousands of people who cannot afford black cab costs “at risk” when trying to get home, especially at night.
Nimco Ali, co-founder of the anti-FGM charity Daughters of Eve, tweeted: “If the mayor thinks cancelling Uber’s license is how to make women feel safe, it shows how much he knows and cares about #VAWG in London.”
However, others have argued that Uber’s current practices already leave passengers at risk, with TfL referencing the company’s approach to driver criminal record checks as one of the reasons why it has pulled the firm’s operating license.
In a statement, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that providing an “innovative service” must not “be at the expense of customer safety and security”.
On Twitter, political commentator Owen Jones added: “How about instead of appealing, Uber gives its workers rights and deals with all the issues TfL raised, like protecting women’s safety?”