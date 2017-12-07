Uber has had its licence to operate in Sheffield suspended following an earlier ban in London.

The suspension will come into force on December 18, Sheffield City Council has confirmed, saying the decision was made on November 29.

Uber has expressed frustration over the council’s decision, saying they had attempted to resolve an administrative matter concerning its licence before the council took action over it.

An Uber spokesperson told HuffPost the company had informed the council on 5 October that it would need to change the name “on our licence as the named individual would soon be leaving the company”.

The spokesperson continued: “The council told us they couldn’t change the name on the licence, as most other councils have done, and that we would instead have to apply for a new one.”

A council spokesperson said legislation ″does not allow for the transfer of an operator’s licence”.