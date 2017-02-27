All Sections
    This Otherworldly Jellyfish Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen

    Stunning.

    Scientists have filmed a deep-sea jellyfish that is truly otherworldly.

    Spotted in the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa, the ethereal creature resembles a UFO and boasts two sets of tentacles. 

    Footage of the jellyfish was captured by the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Okeanos Explorer.

    The biologists in the video explain that the yellow patches are the jellyfish’s reproductive organs, while the red centre is its digestive system.

    Gizmodo reported that the jelly fish is a rhopalonematid trachymedusa, a species primarily found in the deep ocean.

