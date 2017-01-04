NEWS

UK Ambassador To The EU Job Description - If You Like Cake You're In

Involves cake eating.

04/01/2017 15:52 | Updated 8 minutes ago
Chris York Senior Editor, Huffington Post UK

New Year, New Job?

Well, there’s a job opening at the EU - UK Ambassador.

Sounds rather grand, doesn’t it?

The current incumbent, Sir Ivan Rogers is eminently qualified but don’t let that put you off.

The Huffington Post UK has been given an exclusive preview of the job spec and we get the feeling there’ll be plenty of competition...

Topicalol

(Created by David Schneider and David Cottam)

More:

Uk News Uk Politics Uk Comedy Brexit European Union
Suggest a correction
Comments
UK Ambassador To The EU Job Description - If You Like Cake You're In

CONVERSATIONS