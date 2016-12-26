While it will stay a cool, but dry Boxing Day for many, spare a thought for those up north, who are being hit with heavy snow showers and fierce winds.

Storm Conor has been accompanied by winds of up to 94mph on Shetland, 80mph in Orkney and snow has blanketed parts of northern Scotland.

An amber “be prepared” weather warning is in place for the Highlands and Northern Isles on Monday, with lesser yellow warnings issued for much of the rest of Scotland where winds are reaching 50-60mph.

Jacqueline Jeromson Snow falls on Edinburgh on Boxing Day

The latest weather front is following a similar track to Storm Barbara, which left around 25,000 homes in the north of Scotland without power on Friday.

Met Office duty forecaster Matt Roe said: “It’s pretty windy elsewhere. We’ve got around 60mph on the west coast. Elsewhere, it’s a pretty blustery day, up to around 40mph, maybe 50mph.

“We’ve got some fairly heavy showers too and these are falling as snow across central and northern parts of Scotland. There are some fairly heavy snow showers across the Highlands as well.

#StormConor: Scottish islands to be blasted with 95mph winds as heavy snow hits Highlands https://t.co/tyHpT1p5Nc pic.twitter.com/bpis2O52R8 — P&J Farming (@PandJFarming) December 26, 2016

Mr G took this from the drive...deemed too windy for me to go out #Orkney #Stormconor pic.twitter.com/lSVLnXtdPi — Sheila Garson (@2Newlot) December 26, 2016

“It’s basically a cold windy day across Scotland with a mix of everything. There’s frequent lightning as well with some of those showers in the north.”

Travellers have been urged to check for any disruption before setting off.

On Monday, Traffic Scotland reported sporadic wintry showers on roads such as the M8, M90 and the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

Happy Boxing Day my friends. Sheep on Wardlow cop in the snow #peakdistrict pic.twitter.com/vN0u1eZqe2 — Rob T (@Rob15333645) December 26, 2016

Ah now we get snow @SeanBattySTV so it a white Boxing Day in Edinburgh! pic.twitter.com/OfuK6wfcqW — Darren Van der Garry (@mrpudu) December 26, 2016

High wind warnings were in place on bridges such as the Clackmannanshire Bridge, Forth Road Bridge, Dornoch Bridge and Erskine Bridge.

Ferry operator CalMac warned that services across the network were subject to delays or cancellation at short notice due to Storm Conor.

The Scottish Environment Agency (Sepa) had four flood alerts in place on Monday for Caithness and Sutherland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

Here's the weather for the rest of #BoxingDay. Most will see some sunshine, with strong winds & heavy showers across Scotland slowly easing pic.twitter.com/H3DomgoEsO — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2016

Alerts and warnings which were in place for more southern parts of Scotland are no longer in force.

The centre of the storm is actually north of the UK, nearer Norway.

Roe explained: “We’re on the southern fringe. The southern extent of the strongest winds will be moving eastwards across more northern parts of Scotland during the afternoon. The north of Scotland will be feeling the brunt of Storm Conor, particularly the Northern Isles.”

The wintry conditions come after parts of Scotland were badly disrupted by weather in the days before Christmas.

There were also unseasonably warm temperatures on Christmas Day, with the mercury rising to 15.1C in Dyce, Aberdeenshire.

Scotland’s Transport Minister Humza Yousaf chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s resilience team on Sunday with representatives of the Met Office, Transport Scotland, Police Scotland and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

He said: “Our responders in the north have scarcely had a chance to recover from these conditions but now Storm Conor is set to bring the next test during Boxing Day.

“Of course many people will be travelling to meet loved ones and spend time with their families at this time of year and we would remind the public to check before they travel and delay their journey if they have to.

“Safety must be paramount and should take priority.”