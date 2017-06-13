UK Can Stay In The EU If It Wants, Says German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble

The door is “open” to the United Kingdom staying inside the European Union, Germany’s finance minister has said.

Wolfgang Schäuble said on Tuesday it was “up the British government to take their own decisions” about Brexit.

“The British government has said we will stay with the Brexit. We take the decision as a matter of respect. But if they wanted to change their decision, of course, they would find open doors,” he told Bloomberg.

Schäuble added however he thought it “not very likely” the UK would choose to reverse the decision of the referendum.