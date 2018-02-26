UK Cyber Attack Threat Could Get Worse Post-Brexit, Experts Warn

The UK’s cyber attack threat could worsen post-Brexit, experts have warned.

A report produced by academic group The UK In A Changing Europe examines how Britain’s national security, international influence and control may look after March 2019, once outside the European Union.

Launched on Monday by foreign affairs select committee chair Tom Tugendhat, it reveals the UK’s ability to counteract cyber attacks is partly dependent on data exchanges with EU companies.

The exchanges could be put at risk if the EU does not regard the UK as a safe recipient of sensitive personal data - making protective measures more difficult.

The report’s authors - Malcolm Chalmers from RUSI; Camilla Macdonald and Anand Menon from The UK in a Changing Europe; Luigi Scazzieri from Centre for European Reform and Professor Richard Whitman, of the University of Kent - have devised three tests to determine the impact of Brexit on a range of foreign and security policies.