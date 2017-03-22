A ban on laptops and other electronic devices on flights entering the UK from six countries will be introduced “in the coming days”, Downing Street has confirmed.

The move was ordered by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday in the latest of a series of meetings on aviation security, although it was not immediately clear whether it was in response to a general terror threat or a specific attack from the likes of Islamic State or al Qaida.

Which countries are affected?

The restriction prohibits airline passengers from carrying laptops in cabin luggage on inbound direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Passengers travelling on these flights are advised to check online with their carrier if they require further information.

Which devices will be affected?

Large phones, all laptops and all tablets and e-readers will be affected under the ban.

Devices including Kindles and other e-readers will be banned from the cabin, along with hybrid devices such as the Microsoft Surface and iPad Pro, as well as the new Nintendo Switch gaming system, the Press Association reports.