The UK Government has backed away from condemning the violent scenes that have marked Catalonia’s unofficial independence vote, a position that has contrasted starkly to the fierce criticism from other British political leaders.

Hundreds of people have been injured, some seriously, as baton-wielding riot police moved to shut down the vote, which was declared illegal by Spain’s central government.

Police burst into polling stations across Catalonia on Sunday, confiscating ballot boxes and voting papers as Madrid asserted its authority over the rebel region.

As rubber bullets were fired to disperse crowds protecting polling stations in Barcelona and other towns and cities, videos posted on social media showed police dragging voters from polling stations by their hair, throwing people down stairs and attacking Catalan firefighters who were protecting polling stations.

The number of people injured by police on Sunday rose above 800, health services in Catalonia said.