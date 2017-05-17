A Shropshire teenager started a protest that led to his secondary school overturning a ban on wearing drag.

Philipp Penning, a student at Telford’s Charlton School in Shropshire, wanted to wear a dress to his Leavers’ Assembly on his last day of school, but claims he was initially told it wasn’t allowed.

Fellow students of the 16-year-old protested against the decision by setting up a petition and ‘Justice For Philipp’ Facebook page and website.

After receiving 283 signatures, the school overturned the ban.