Temperatures plummeted to a knee-knocking -3C across large parts of Britain on Sunday night – but it wasn’t quite the chilliest night of the autumn so far.

Forecasters had predicted the mercury could fall to -7C, a degree colder than the -6C recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, on 6 November.

But winds proved to be a touch stronger than expected, meaning temperatures did not stoop so low, although they widely went below freezing and large parts of the country awoke to a widespread frost on Monday morning.